Fri 15th May 2020

Afghanistan Confirms Record 414 New COVID-19 Cases as Gov't Increases Testing - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Afghanistan has registered a record 414 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours the second-highest daily increase as the authorities expanded its testing capacity to more than 1,100 samples, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the country's Health Ministry.

The update brings the country's tally to 6,053.

The capital remains the worst-hit area, with 1,718 cases confirmed so far.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease has reached 153, with 17 fatalities being confirmed over the past day. At the same time, the number of recoveries has increased to 745.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,122 people have tested for the coronavirus, bringing the total number to 20,854, according to the health authorities.

