Afghanistan Confirms Record-High 915 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours - Reports

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 06:55 PM

Afghanistan Confirms Record-High 915 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The Afghan Ministry of Public Health has registered 915 new cases over the past 24 hours the highest daily increment since the outbreak in an upward trend in the daily increase, which brings to country's tally to 18,969, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Friday.

According to the broadcaster, the death toll has increased by nine to 309, while the number of recoveries has grown by 178 to 1,763 over the past day.

As of now, there are 16,897 active cases of the disease, with 19 patients being in severe condition.

So far, Afghanistan has tested 45,139 people, the broadcaster added.

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the wake of the authorities' decision last week to ease lockdown measures for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

