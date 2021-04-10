Afghanistan Defense Ministry Says Taliban Shadow Governor Killed In Air Raid
Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 12:36 PM
A Taliban shadow governor, Qari Haidar, was killed in an air raid in the northeastern Badakhshan province on Friday, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Saturday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) A Taliban shadow governor, Qari Haidar, was killed in an air raid in the northeastern Badakhshan province on Friday, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
" #Taliban's shadow governor district for Warduj district of #Badakhshan province, Qari Haidar was killed with 21 of his fighters in airstrikes yesterday.
In addition, 23 terrorists were wounded and 7 of their strongholds and hideouts were destroyed as a result of the strikes," the ministry said in a tweet.
Elsewhere, the ministry said that 13 Taliban operatives were killed and three more wounded in airstrikes in the central Ghazni province yesterday.