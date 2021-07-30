UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Deploys Mobile Checkpoints In Kabul To Boost Security

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The Afghan security forces have set up mobile checkpoints in Kabul, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The forces inspect cars at almost all the city's main streets and the downtown, checking documents selectively. Many mobile checkpoints have military cars equipped with heavy machine guns on them.

Nevertheless, peaceful life keeps its usual weekend rhythm: streets are overcrowded, while shops and cafes are opened.

Violence in Afghanistan has been on the rise as foreign troops withdraw from the country. The Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) have captured large rural territories and launched an offensive on cities. According to the UN assistance mission in the country, the number of Afghans killed or injured in the first half of the year has hit a record 5,183, with a particularly sharp rise recorded in May.

