Afghanistan Envoy Isaczai To Address UNGA Monday Despite Taliban Letter - UN Spokesman

Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Afghanistan Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai, appointed by toppled President Ashraf Ghani, is set to address the UN General Assembly on Monday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, the United Nations revealed it had received a letter from the Taliban (banned in Russia) requesting participation in the ongoing 76th UN General Assembly and nominating a new permanent representative in place of Icaczai.

"As for now, the Afghanistan representative inscribed on the list for Monday is H.E. Mr. Ghulam M. Isaczai," Dujarric said in a statement.

