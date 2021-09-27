UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Envoy Withdraws From General Assembly Debate: UN

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 08:01 PM

Afghanistan envoy withdraws from General Assembly debate: UN

Afghanistan's ambassador to the United Nations pulled out of delivering an address to world leaders at the General Assembly later Monday, a UN spokesperson said

United Nations, United States, Sept 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Afghanistan's ambassador to the United Nations pulled out of delivering an address to world leaders at the General Assembly later Monday, a UN spokesperson said.

Ghulam Isaczai, who represented president Ashraf Ghani's regime that was ousted last month, had been due to defy the Taliban with a speech but his name was removed from the list of speakers early Monday.

"The country withdraws its participation in the general debate," Monica Grayley, a spokeswoman for the assembly's president, confirmed to AFP.

She added that Afghanistan's mission to the UN had not cited a reason for the withdrawal.

The Taliban wrote a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week requesting that its new foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, be allowed to "participate."The letter insisted that Isaczai "no longer represents" Afghanistan at the global body.

