Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:07 AM

Afghanistan Expects to Get First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in Mid-2021 - Health Ministry

Afghanistan expects to receive the first shipping of a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-2021, enabling the country to vaccinate high risk groups among its population, Health Ministry spokesperson Akmal Samsor said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Afghanistan expects to receive the first shipping of a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-2021, enabling the country to vaccinate high risk groups among its population, Health Ministry spokesperson Akmal Samsor said on Wednesday.

"Afghanistan will receive the first batch of coronavirus vaccine in mid-2021, which will ensure vaccination of three percent of the population," Samsor said, as quoted by the 1TVNews broadcaster.

The spokesman added that the first vaccine doses would be distributed among high-risk groups of the population.

According to the broadcaster, the Afghan government plans to secure enough vaccine shots to immunize 40 percent of the population by the end of 2022.

Kabul counts on the assistance of the global Gavi vaccine alliance and the World Bank in its quest to get the vaccine. Samsor mentioned that the Gavi-supplied vaccine will be free, while Afghanistan also plans to purchase a Moderna-developed vaccine.

According to the spokesperson, the "coronavirus problem" will be relevant until 2027.

To date, Afghanistan has confirmed over 48,500 COVID-19 cases, including nearly 2,000 related deaths and more than 38,000 recoveries. Over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported 177 new cases and 13 fatalities.

