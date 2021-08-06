Afghanistan Expects UNSC to Take Immediate Action to Deter Violations by Taliban - Envoy

Afghanistan expects the United Nations Security Council to take immediate action to deter further human rights violations committed by the Taliban in the country, Afghan Ambassador to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said on Friday

"We expect the Council to step in and take immediate action to avert further violation of the rights of our people," Ghulam told reporters.

Ghulam said the Taliban are executing Afghan citizens, sometimes stoning them to death or cutting their hands off.

The violence against the citizens of Afghanistan are violations of international humanitarian laws and amount to war crimes, Ghulam said.

Fighting in Afghanistan has intensified in the past several months since US and allied troops began to withdraw from the country. The troops pullout was a premise of the agreement reached by the Taliban and the United States in Doha in February of last year, conditional upon the radical group ceasing violence and cutting ties with terrorist organizations.