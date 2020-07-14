UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Faces Health, Economic Catastrophe Due To COVID-19 - IFRC

Tue 14th July 2020 | 08:22 PM

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought not only a mass health crisis to Afghanistan, but also severe economic hardships, as millions have lost jobs amid the lockdown, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Tuesday

"Millions of people who depend on a daily wage have lost their jobs and COVID-19 is compounding this struggle to survive. The people of Afghanistan face a double catastrophe of the COVID-19 health crisis and mass socio-economic deterioration," Pierre Kremer, the head of the IFRC office in Afghanistan said, as quoted in a press release.

According to the IFRC, 12.4 million Afghan nationals, or nearly one-third of the whole population, are already considered "to be living at emergency levels of food shortages.

" The IFRC has already provided more than 90,000 people with food and other relief packages and aims to reach "at least 450,000 people with food or cash support".

Afghanistan has so far confirmed over 34,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 1,000 related deaths, but the real numbers of cases and fatalities are estimated to be far greater and remain under-reported amid a poor health system and lack of testing.

Dr. Nilab Mobarez, the secretary-general of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said that the IFRC has been assisting the Afghan population since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in February. In particular, humanitarian workers have tested local residents for COVID-19 and have distributed "critical awareness information to prevent the spread of this disease" among the population.

