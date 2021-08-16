Afghanistan Faces Humanitarian Crisis as Hunger Grows - WFP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) A "great tide of hunger" is threatening to roll over Afghanistan after fighting exacerbated drought-related food shortages, putting the country on the brink of a humanitarian crisis, a spokesperson for the World Food Programme told Sputnik.

"The rapid acceleration of conflict and the sharp increase in hunger has brought humanitarian catastrophe to Afghanistan's doorstep... With drought, pandemic, and conflict, the food security situation will continue to worsen; and a great tide of hunger is soon arriving," Kun Li said.

WFP estimates that conflict, COVID-19 economic hardships and extreme weather have pushed 14 million in Afghanistan, or one in three Afghans, into acute food insecurity, while 2 million children are malnourished.