Afghanistan Faces Prospect of Universal Poverty By Middle of 2022 - UNDP

Afghanistan is expected to face universal poverty by the middle of 2022 as both humanitarian and development disasters are unfolding in the country, UN Development Program (UNDP) Asia-Pacific Director Kanni Wignaraja said on Thursday

"Afghanistan pretty much faces universal poverty by middle of next year," Wignaraja said during a press conference. "Together with political instability, you've now got a freeze on on foreign reserves, you've got a collapsed public finance system, you've got a crush on local banking... and you've got COVID-19. So if you look at this, it's both a humanitarian and development disaster."

The poverty rate in Afghanistan is projected to reach 97 percent by the middle of 2022, Wignaraja added.