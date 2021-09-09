UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Faces Prospect Of Universal Poverty By Middle Of 2022 - UNDP

Afghanistan Faces Prospect of Universal Poverty By Middle of 2022 - UNDP

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Afghanistan is expected to face universal poverty by the middle of 2022 as both humanitarian and development disasters are unfolding in the country, UN Development Program (UNDP) Asia-Pacific Director Kanni Wignaraja said on Thursday.

"Afghanistan pretty much faces universal poverty by middle of next year," Wignaraja said during a press conference. "Together with political instability, you've now got a freeze on on foreign reserves, you've got a collapsed public finance system, you've got a crush on local banking... and you've got COVID-19. So if you look at this, it's both a humanitarian and development disaster."

The poverty rate in Afghanistan is projected to reach 97 percent by the middle of 2022, Wignaraja added.

