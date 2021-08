Afghanistan Fighting Leaves Some 460 Civilians Dead in Kandahar, 104 in Lashkar Gah - UN

Fighting in Afghanistan has led to 460 civilian casualties in Kandahar with 104 killed in Lashkar Gah, UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Fighting in Afghanistan has led to 460 civilian casualties in Kandahar with 104 killed in Lashkar Gah, UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons on Friday.

"Fighting has been especially severe in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province.

Since July 28, just a mere 10 days ago at least 104 civilians were killed and 403 wounded as registered by the two main hospitals," Lyons said at a United Nations Security Council meeting. "In Kandahar, since the start of the offensive there on July 9, a month ago, more than 460 civilians casualties have been registered."