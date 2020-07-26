Afghanistan Frees Further 50 Talibs in Push for Peace Talks - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) The Afghan government released another 50 Taliban inmates on Saturday in the hope of starting long-awaited peace negotiations, media reported.

Among those freed were militants detained for serious crimes, the Afghan news channel TOLOnews cited a source with the National Security Council as saying.

The Taliban reached a deal with the United States in February that Kabul would allow 5,000 militants to walk free in return for 1,000 captives held by the insurgency, paving the way for intra-Afghan reconciliation talks.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted Thursday that the Islamist militant group was ready to free all remaining prisoners before the Muslim sacrifice festival of Eid al-Adha if the Afghan government did the same.

Shaheen also said that Talibs would sit down at the negotiating table after Eid al-Adha, provided that the prisoner swap was completed by then. The festival begins on July 30 and ends on August 3.