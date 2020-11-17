UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Has Sufficient Air Force - Deputy Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Afghan Air Force is enough to cover all the needs of the government, First Deputy Minister of Defense Shah Mahmood Miakhel told Sputnik.

"So it can be said that the air force is enough for our needs, it is necessary for more to be done, it would be better, but the same air force is enough for non-conventional war," the deputy minister said.

The composition of the armed forces should take their purposes into account, which, in case of Afghanistan, means stronger emphasis on non-conventional war and, therefore, less need for advanced equipment, Miakhel said.

