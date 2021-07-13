Afghanistan Has Supply of COVID-19 Vaccines, But Full Distribution Not Reached Yet - UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Afghanistan has the supply and access to vaccines against the coronavirus disease, but has yet to achieve vaccines distribution across the country, UN Deputy Special Representative Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Now, vaccines and access to them are available in the country. However, vaccine distribution and complete inoculation of the population have not been achieved yet," Alakbarov said.

According to him, just about 2 percent of the population has already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Alakbarov said Afghanistan received more than a million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the US government on Saturday. AstraZeneca vaccines had also been shipped to the country, he added.

The special coordinator also noted the Islamic Republic has begun to see a slight decline in COVID-19 cases after recently facing a "dire situation" caused by a third wave of the pandemic.