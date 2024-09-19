Afghanistan Humble South Africa In First ODI
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Afghanistan battled their way to a six-wicket win over South Africa in the opening one-day international in Sharjah on Wednesday after skittling the Proteas for just 106.
South Africa avoided their lowest ever score in an ODI but some fine bowling from opening bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi, who took 4-35, and AM Ghazanfar, 3-20, ensured that the Afghan batters would have a comfortable chase.
In the event, they lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz to the third ball of the innings, caught at third man off Lungi Ngidi, and when Rahmat Shah was leg before to Bjorn Fortuin the Afghans were wobbling at 15-2.
Fortuin also removed Riaz Hassan for 16 while Aiden Markram, standing in as captain for the sick Temba Bavuma, dismissed Hashmatullah Shahidi.
However, Azmatullah Omarzai (25 not out) and Gulbadin Naib, 34 off 27 balls, saw them home in 26 overs.
After Markram elected to bat first after winning the toss, Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi added 17 for the first wicket before left-arm quick Farooqi bowled Hendricks for 9 to spark a dramatic collapse which saw South Africa slump to 36-7.
Farooqi added the wickets of Markram (2) and de Zorzi (11) to his tally while Ghazanfar accounted for Tristan Stubbs and Jason Smith, making his ODI debut, for ducks and Kyle Verreynne for 10.
As if South Africa did not already have enough problems, Andile Phehlukwayo went walkabout as Ghazanfar was appealing for leg before, leaving Nabi to run him out.
With only 10 of the 50 overs bowled, it looked as though South Africa's record lowest ODI score of 69, made against Australia in Sydney in 1993, would be in danger.
An eighth-wicket partnership of 39 between Wiaan Mulder and Fortuin, however, saw them past the danger and threatened to rebuild the innings.
Fortuin was bowled by Rashid Khan, playing his first ODI since last year's World Cup, but Mulder dragged them past the hundred mark, going on to reach his first ODI fifty.
He fell shortly afterwards to Farooqi, his 52 coming from 84 balls with five fours and a six.
Rashid wrapped up the innings in 33.3 overs when he had Ngidi leg before to finish with 2-30.
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Zelensky says Ukraine's 'victory plan' is 'fully prepared'34 seconds ago
-
Brazil fires need harsher punishment: environmental police boss10 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v South Africa 1st ODI scores11 minutes ago
-
Struggling Roma replace sacked icon De Rossi with Ivan Juric20 minutes ago
-
UN warns of growing crisis in Afghanistan under increasingly authoritarian Taliban rule31 minutes ago
-
UN chief urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks against Pakistan from Afghan soil1 hour ago
-
Spain's Ribera emerges as EU strongwoman -- under scrutiny2 hours ago
-
Boeing to start large temporary furloughs amid Seattle strike2 hours ago
-
Diplomats discuss int'l public procurement, business expansion at Beijing Forum2 hours ago
-
Snapchat pushes 'safer' platform image, but not everyone agrees2 hours ago
-
Russian advance in Kursk 'stopped': Ukraine official to AFP3 hours ago
-
McIlroy outlines threats to golf peace deal3 hours ago