Afghanistan Launches Green Tea Plantation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Afghan caretaker government began a green tea plantation in eastern Khost province to bolster local products, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency on Friday.
Aimed at enhancing local products, the cultivation of the valuable plant as a pilot project was launched recently in the Gurbuz district of the province, it added.
Farmers in the war-torn country have had limited experience with tea cultivation over the past decade, but have yet to achieve the desired results.
The experts have been supervising the tea cultivation, its harvest and processing to achieve the goal as part of efforts to boost domestic products, said the report.
Afghanistan reportedly imports tea worth more than 50 million U.S. Dollars annually.
