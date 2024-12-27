Open Menu

Afghanistan Launches Green Tea Plantation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Afghanistan launches green tea plantation

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Afghan caretaker government began a green tea plantation in eastern Khost province to bolster local products, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency on Friday.

Aimed at enhancing local products, the cultivation of the valuable plant as a pilot project was launched recently in the Gurbuz district of the province, it added.

Farmers in the war-torn country have had limited experience with tea cultivation over the past decade, but have yet to achieve the desired results.

The experts have been supervising the tea cultivation, its harvest and processing to achieve the goal as part of efforts to boost domestic products, said the report.

Afghanistan reportedly imports tea worth more than 50 million U.S. Dollars annually.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Government Million

Recent Stories

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terroris ..

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil

59 minutes ago
 First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 r ..

First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’ ..

No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR

1 hour ago
 Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

4 hours ago
 Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

6 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

7 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

8 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From World