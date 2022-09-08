(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Afghanistan and Lebanon are the most miserable countries in the world, amid rising unhappiness across the globe in 2021, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

"Last year, Afghanistan and Lebanon posted the two highest scores in the world - 59 and 58 - on Gallup's Negative Experience Index, which is a composite measure of people's daily experiences of sadness, stress, worry, anger and physical pain," Gallup stated.

Afghans were surveyed as the Taliban regained control of their country following the withdrawal of US troops. Perhaps unsurprisingly, 80% of Afghans reported being worried - the highest level of worry ever recorded in the history of the poll - 74% reported being stressed, and 61% sad. Since 2017, on average, Afghans have rated their lives lower than a "3" on a scale of 10.

In Lebanon, 49% of people reported being angry - the highest level of anger recorded in 2021 by the poll. Additionally, 74% of people of Lebanon reported being stressed often and 56% reported experiencing a lot of sadness. The country has been enduring ever-worsening political and economic crises, including a popular uprising and Currency collapse in 2019 and a deadly explosion at the capital's port in 2020 that has yet to see justice and accountability.

Adults in Lebanon rated their lives a "2.2" on a scale of 10 for 2021. Prior to 2019, on average, Lebanese had rated their lives a "5" since 2006. Sixty-three percent of adults said they would emigrate permanently if possible.

Iraq, which had held the top spot on the index for the past two years, now ranks third.