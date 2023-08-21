Open Menu

Afghanistan Making Education Plan For Female University Students

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Afghanistan making education plan for female university students

A committee of Afghanistan's Ministry of Higher Education said it was working on a plan to reopen universities for female students, local media reported on Monday

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023) :A committee of Afghanistan's Ministry of Higher Education said it was working on a plan to reopen universities for female students, local media reported on Monday.

The committee said during an annual report briefing of the ministry that they "will share it with the public if the plan is finalized," the local TOLOnews tv reported.

The media outlet quoted Acting Deputy Minister of Higher Education Lutfullah Khairkhwa as saying that the plan's finalization time was still not clear.

So far females have been banned from universities in Afghanistan. The Ministry of Higher Education announced restrictions on females' education in December 2022.

