Afghanistan Managed To Kick Occupiers Out After Severe Resistance - Taliban Spokesman
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 09:04 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) After heavy resistance, Afghanistan managed to kick the occupiers out of the country, Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.
The Taliban do not intend to settle scores with their rivals, an act of general pardon has been issued, Mujahid added.