Afghanistan Missing From List of Speakers for Final Day of UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Afghanistan has disappeared from the final version of the list of speakers for the UN General Assembly on Monday.

The list of speakers for the last day of the high-level debates does not have Afghanistan among its participants, according to the document, despite figuring on the list in the run up.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday that Afghanistan Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai, appointed by toppled President Ashraf Ghani, is set to address the UN General Assembly on Monday.

Last week, the United Nations revealed it had received a letter from the Taliban (banned in Russia) requesting participation in the ongoing 76th UN General Assembly and nominating a new permanent representative in place of Icaczai.

The Afghanistan mission to the United Nations has not yet responded to Sputnik's request for comments on the matter.