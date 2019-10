The death toll from an attack on a mosque in Afghanistan during Friday prayers has risen to 62, authorities in the eastern Nangarhar province said

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The death toll from an attack on a mosque in Afghanistan during Friday prayers has risen to 62, authorities in the eastern Nangarhar province said.

The toll "has risen to 62 dead and 33 injured," said a spokesman for thelocal governor. The Taliban have condemned the attack and blamed it on theIslamic State group.