Afghanistan Needs Help To Achieve National Reconciliation, Revive Economy - Putin

Afghanistan Needs Help to Achieve National Reconciliation, Revive Economy - Putin

Afghanistan needs foreign help to achieve national reconciliation, and Russia, therefore, supports the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)'s plan to provide security support to the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

"The situation in Afghanistan requires special attention. Our colleagues have already mentioned it.

Afghans need help in order to achieve national reconciliation and to revive the economy," Putin said at the summit of the SCO member states leaders, held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

Russia fully supports the plan for expanding SCO-Afghan cooperation on security, the economy and humanitarian issues, which is reflected in the road map that the participants of the summit are expected to sign later in the day, the Russian president stressed.

