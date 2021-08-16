UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Needs Support From International Community Now More Than Ever - ICRC

Afghanistan needs political and financial support from the international community now more than ever as the situation in the country quickly deteriorates following the takeover by the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) spokesman Najum Iqbal told Sputnik on Monday

Earlier in the day, the Red Cross pledged to keep its full staff in the country and to continue to provide assistance to the Afghan population affected by the recent months of fighting.

"Afghanistan is at the crossroads of history and needs the international community's political and financial support more than ever," Iqbal said.

He noted that the last six months of the Taliban offensive and clashes with the former government forces have dealt "massive damage" to the country, and the "humanitarian consequences of conflict will reverberate for long even after the halt of the active fighting in Afghanistan.

"

In this regard, the ICRC will continue to provide short-term emergency assistance and will also focus on "long-term sustainability for the people of Afghanistan in the fields of health, livelihood support in selected cases, access to clean water and humane treatment of detainees," the spokesman said.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Majority of countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country following the events.

