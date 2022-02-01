UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Owes Tajikistan Over $33Mln For Electricity - Tajik Energy Holding

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 02:06 PM

Afghanistan Owes Tajikistan Over $33Mln for Electricity - Tajik Energy Holding

Afghan energy company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), responsible for electricity transmission and generation in the country, is owing Tajikistan more than $33 million for the electricity already supplied, Mahmadumar Asozoda, the first deputy director of Tajik energy holding Barki Tojik, said on Tuesday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Afghan energy company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), responsible for electricity transmission and generation in the country, is owing Tajikistan more than $33 million for the electricity already supplied, Mahmadumar Asozoda, the first deputy director of Tajik energy holding Barki Tojik, said on Tuesday.

Barki Tojik and DABS signed a 20-year contract in 2008. On December 26, a supplementary contract was signed according to which Barki Tojik will provide the Afghan company with up to 400 megawatts of electricity per 24 hours from May to September 2022.

Barki Tojik's press secretary Nozirjon Edgori told Sputnik that the agreement had a clause on timely repayment of DABS debts, which he said was being "gradually implemented."

"Last year, more than 1.257 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity worth $56 million were exported to Afghanistan from Tajikistan. To date, the Breshna company's debt to Barki Tojik is more than $33 million," Asozoda told reporters.

The Tajik energy holding is in constant contact with the DABS, Asozoda noted, adding that "the Afghan energy company has banking restrictions on the transfer of funds, in January we received only two million Dollars as a debt repayment."

He said that DABS promised to fully pay off the debt to Barki Tojik in February.

Afghanistan imports an estimated 78% of its electricity from neighboring countries, including Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, which expressed profound concerns about payments of electricity bills after the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took over in Afghanistan in mid-August. In October, one of DABS chiefs requested the UN mission in Kabul to help the country pay its $90 million energy debts as part of humanitarian aid, but received no response.

In November, the Taliban government reaffirmed its commitment to repay its electricity debts, calling on suppliers to avoid cutting off power delivery, stressing that Afghanistan can produce electricity on its own.

>