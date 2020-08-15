Afghanistan Peace Negotiator Injured in Militants' Attack in Kabul - Chief Negotiator

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) A member of Afghanistan's peace negotiating team was injured in an attack by armed militants in Kabul late on Friday, chief negotiator of Afghanistan peace negotiation team, Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai said.

"Fawzia Koofi, a member of the negotiating team was attacked by unknown gunmen on Friday evening in Qarabagh district of Kabul city," Masoom Stanekzai said on Twitter as quoted by Khaama press agency.

According to the chief negotiator, Koofi's health condition has been reported to be satisfactory.

Earlier in the week, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani signed a decree on the freeing of the remaining 400 prisoners that the Taliban sought the release of before beginning talks with the Afghan government.

The intra-Afghan talks are now expected to pave the way for a peace process and withdrawal of foreign troops after almost two decade of war and insurgency.