UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Peace Negotiator Injured In Militants' Attack In Kabul - Chief Negotiator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

Afghanistan Peace Negotiator Injured in Militants' Attack in Kabul - Chief Negotiator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) A member of Afghanistan's peace negotiating team was injured in an attack by armed militants in Kabul late on Friday, chief negotiator of Afghanistan peace negotiation team, Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai said.

"Fawzia Koofi, a member of the negotiating team was attacked by unknown gunmen on Friday evening in Qarabagh district of Kabul city," Masoom Stanekzai said on Twitter as quoted by Khaama press agency.

According to the chief negotiator, Koofi's health condition has been reported to be satisfactory.

Earlier in the week, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani signed a decree on the freeing of the remaining 400 prisoners that the Taliban sought the release of before beginning talks with the Afghan government.

The intra-Afghan talks are now expected to pave the way for a peace process and withdrawal of foreign troops after almost two decade of war and insurgency.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Militants Twitter Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

Coronavirus kills 9 Pakistanis, infects  747 in o ..

9 minutes ago

Kashmiris observes India’s Independence Day as b ..

21 minutes ago

President announces ‘Sitara-i-Imtiaz’ award fo ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Bahrain&#039;s King con ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan says UAE-Israel agreement could have far- ..

50 minutes ago

UN and partners launch $565 million appeal for Leb ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.