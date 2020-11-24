Participants in the Afghanistan pledging conference call on the international community to continue supporting Afghanistan financially, according to the conference's final communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Participants in the Afghanistan pledging conference call on the international community to continue supporting Afghanistan financially, according to the conference's final communique.

"We call on the international community to continue their financial support to Afghanistan, with the aim of helping Afghan people to achieve peace, reconstruction and development at an early date," the communique read.

At the same time, participants stressed the need for "renewed vigour in implementing economic reforms" and pledged to renew their support for the Afghan people "in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals."

The conference participants remarked that Afghanistan would be needing humanitarian aid in "the foreseeable future" so humanitarian actors should have access to any place in the country.