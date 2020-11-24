UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Pledging Conference Participants Stress Need For Refugees' Safe Return

Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:06 PM

Participants in the pledging conference for Afghanistan said Tuesday, in their final communique, that all relevant parties should ensure safe and voluntary return for Afghan refugees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Participants in the pledging conference for Afghanistan said Tuesday, in their final communique, that all relevant parties should ensure safe and voluntary return for Afghan refugees.

"We call for all relevant parties to work closely to facilitate the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return, rehabilitation and reintegration of the Afghan refugees and express appreciation to those regional countries, in particular Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, that continue to host them," the communique read.

The participants called on the Afghan government, international actors and neighboring countries to continue cooperating to "stem irregular migration through enhanced collaborative efforts to fight migrants smuggling and human trafficking networks."

