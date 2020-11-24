Afghanistan Pledging Conference Participants Concerned Over Terrorism Threat in Country

Participants in the pledging conference for Afghanistan said Tuesday, in their final communique, that they were seriously concerned over threat posed by terrorist groups continuing to operate ac

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Participants in the pledging conference for Afghanistan said Tuesday, in their final communique, that they were seriously concerned over threat posed by terrorist groups continuing to operate ac

"We further express deep concern about the threat posed by terrorism to Afghanistan and the region, express serious concern over the continuing presence of ISIL [the Islamic State, banned in Russia], Al-Qaida [banned in Russia] as well as other international terrorist organizations and their affiliated groups in Afghanistan.

We condemn in the strongest terms all terrorist activity and all terrorist attacks and reaffirm the importance of ensuring that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used by ISIL, Al-Qaida or other international terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country, and that neither the Taliban nor any other Afghan entity, group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any country," the document says.