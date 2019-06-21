Afghanistan police arrest 4 militants in northern Takhar province

(@FahadShabbir)

TALUQAN, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Police arrested four Taliban militants including a group commander Khal Mohammd in the northern Takhar province on Friday, provincial governor's spokesman Mohammad Jawad Hajari said.

According to the official, four militants including Taliban group commander Khal Mohammad were going to attack a security checkpoint in Rustaq district early morning but police identified and captured them before they reaching their target.

All the arrested militants have admitted to their affiliation with the Taliban outfit, the official said. Taliban outfit has yet to make comment.