MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Afghanistan has the necessary capacity to establish transport and transit corridors, which would help the economic development of the region, the Iranian President's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qumi, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Asian countries are attracting more and more attention against the backdrop of tense relations between Europe and Russia since, from the geopolitical point of view, they can help in the creation of transport and transit corridors, according to the representative.

"In this regard, Afghanistan has a role to play, which will contribute to the economic development of the region," Qumi said.

The European Union, the United States and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia since the country started a military operation in Ukraine in late February, including imposing strict trade and logistics controls.