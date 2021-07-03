UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Praises Russia's Stance On Peaceful Resolution Of Crisis - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 01:50 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Afghanistan welcomes a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on the necessity of settling the conflict in the country through constructive peace negotiations, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

On Thursday, Maria Zakharova, the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, said during her briefing that Moscow does not dramatize the intensifying actions of the Taliban and believes that the parties will be ready to start "a constructive peaceful dialogue in deeds, not in words" as soon as the situation stabilizes.

"Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan commends the goodwill of the Russian Federation for a peaceful resolution of Afghanistan's crisis through constructive peace negotiations," the statement read.

Kabul has always emphasized the importance of the peaceful settlement of the conflict and the commitment to peace negotiations, which would lead to "a comprehensive ceasefire and lasting peace in Afghanistan," the foreign ministry said.

The ministry expressed its concern over Taliban militia groups' intensified attacks amid the US troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Afghanistan witnesses another spike in violence as international combat troops are gradually withdrawing from the country. Afghan Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad told Sputnik in June that the government and the Taliban continue occasional contacts in Doha, but there has been no visible progress made so far as peace talks are not systematic and therefore unable to produce decisions.

