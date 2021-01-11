UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Probes Air Strike That Killed Civilians

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:36 PM

Afghanistan probes air strike that killed civilians

Afghan authorities said Monday they are investigating an air strike at the weekend which local officials say killed more than a dozen civilians, including children

Herat, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Afghan authorities said Monday they are investigating an air strike at the weekend which local officials say killed more than a dozen civilians, including children.

Provincial officials said 15 people died on Saturday night when a rocket struck a house in Khashrod district of Nimroz province.

"We are aware of claims of civilian casualties in Nimroz. We have launched an investigation jointly with local officials," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Provincial council member Nehmatullah Sediqqi told AFP that Afghan forces carried out two air strikes in the district.

"In the first strike six Taliban fighters were killed. The second strike hit a house that killed 15 civilians, including women and children," he said.

Nimroz public health official Nasir Ahmad Haibat said bodies of 15 people were brought to a hospital on Sunday.

Another local official, who did not want to named, said the house targeted in the strike belonged to a Taliban commander and security forces did not know there were civilians inside.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Died Nasir Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review promot ..

10 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Liberian President discuss stre ..

10 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights IPU’s role in ensuring s ..

25 minutes ago

Emirates expands its operations in the Americas

40 minutes ago

Three killed, five injured in Hassanabdal road acc ..

1 minute ago

WAM Feature: ‘62 years into fishing, I want to e ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.