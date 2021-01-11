Afghanistan probes air strike that killed civilians

Afghan authorities said Monday they are investigating an air strike at the weekend which local officials say killed more than a dozen civilians, including children

Herat, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Afghan authorities said Monday they are investigating an air strike at the weekend which local officials say killed more than a dozen civilians, including children.

Provincial officials said 15 people died on Saturday night when a rocket struck a house in Khashrod district of Nimroz province.

"We are aware of claims of civilian casualties in Nimroz. We have launched an investigation jointly with local officials," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Provincial council member Nehmatullah Sediqqi told AFP that Afghan forces carried out two air strikes in the district.

"In the first strike six Taliban fighters were killed. The second strike hit a house that killed 15 civilians, including women and children," he said.

Nimroz public health official Nasir Ahmad Haibat said bodies of 15 people were brought to a hospital on Sunday.

Another local official, who did not want to named, said the house targeted in the strike belonged to a Taliban commander and security forces did not know there were civilians inside.