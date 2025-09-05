Afghanistan quake death toll rises to over 2,200 as rescuers battle to reach survivors : Reports

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Rescuers have recovered hundreds of bodies from mountainous areas of eastern Afghanistan, which was hit by a major earthquake at the weekend, taking the death toll to more than 2,200, according to media reports, citing a Taliban government spokesperson.

Previous estimates said some 1,400 people were killed. Taliban spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said on Thursday that the updated death toll was 2,205.

“Tents have been set up for people, and the delivery of first aid and emergency supplies is ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

A third earthquake struck the region on Thursday, as search and rescue efforts were continuing. No new deaths have yet been reported after the magnitude 6.2 earthquake.

In an update, the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, said that access routes remain blocked in various locations including the districts of Chawkay and Nurgal, both in Kunar province, although the authorities have deployed earth-moving machinery to restore access.

Latest estimates indicate that approximately half a million people have been affected - including 263,000 children – while at least 5,000 homes have suffered partial or total damage.

Among the UN agencies operating there, UN Habitat noted that the earthquake had caused massive upheaval in a remote region where recent returnees from Pakistan and Iran were just beginning to settle.

“There are still more earthquakes every day in the region, causing landslides and making access even harder,” said UN Habitat’s Stephanie Loose in the capital, Kabul.

She noted that women and girls were the main victims because of strict rules preventing them from leaving their homes alone.

“Many of them, due to cultural norms or restrictions imposed, didn’t dare to leave their houses; nor are there sufficient female doctors in the country, and I understand they are not able to reach the women who would need it,” Ms. Loose said.