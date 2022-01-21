UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Ranked Most Dangerous Place For Christians, Ahead Of North Korea - Report

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Afghanistan Ranked Most Dangerous Place for Christians, Ahead of North Korea - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Afghanistan was ranked as the most dangerous country for professing the Christian faith this year, shifting North Korea to second place, according to the 2022 World Watch List published by the Christian monitoring agency Open Doors on Thursday.

According to the organization's report, the situation became more dangerous for Christians in Afghanistan after the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took over the country.

"If a Christian's new faith is discovered, their family, clan or tribe has to save its honor by disowning the believer, or even killing them.

.. Since leaving islam is considered a sign of insanity, a Christian... may be forcibly sectioned in a psychiatric hospital," Open Doors said in the annual report.

North Korea used to top the list of 50 countries for over two decades before 2022 since "any North Korean caught following Jesus is at immediate risk of imprisonment, brutal torture and death," according to the Christian agency.

Afghanistan and North Korea are followed by Somalia, Libya, and Yemen.

Open Doors stressed that over 360 million Christians worldwide, or one in seven believers, are facing persecution for their religion.

Related Topics

Taliban Somalia Afghanistan World United Nations Yemen North Korea Libya May Christian Family Top Million

Recent Stories

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcomi ..

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White ..

26 minutes ago
 Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithiu ..

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

26 minutes ago
 New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukr ..

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pe ..

49 minutes ago
 US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, ..

US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, Causing Loss of Function - Re ..

49 minutes ago
 Country heading towards development positively: Sh ..

Country heading towards development positively: Shahbaz Gill

50 minutes ago
 Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over ..

Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over Kurdish Office in Nicosia - Re ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.