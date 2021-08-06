Afghanistan Ready to Provide UN Evidence That Pakistan Supporting Taliban - Ambassador

Afghanistan is prepared to provide the United Nations Security Council with material evidence supporting its claims that Pakistan is providing a supply chain to the Taliban (banned in Russia), Afghan Ambassador to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said on Friday

"Should members of the Security Council want that evidence, we are ready to provide them," Ghulam told reporters.

Ghulam added that the Afghan government has been in constant contact with the Pakistani government about the matter and has provided Islamabad with the evidence.

Pakistan's National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said on Thursday Islamabad is disappointed at Afghanistan's accusations.

Fighting has surged in Afghanistan in recent weeks as the Taliban has intensified the offensive to recapture Afghanistan since foreign forces began to withdraw from the country. Meanwhile, Kabul has repeatedly accused Islamabad of supporting the Taliban and preventing the Afghan forces from carrying out military operations against the terror group.