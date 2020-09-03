Afghanistan Reassigns Ambassador in UK to Post in Russia, Appoints 11 New Envoys

The Afghan Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday twelve new ambassadorial appointments, including one to take the post in Russia, which has been vacant since mid-August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Afghan Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday twelve new ambassadorial appointments, including one to take the post in Russia, which has been vacant since mid-August.

On August 12, former Afghan Ambassador to Russia Latif Bahand told Sputnik he was dismissed from office by a verbal presidential decree.

"In order to maximally strengthen the diplomatic apparatus and use professional opportunities for the implementation of Afghanistan's foreign policy priorities, in line with the country's constitution and the Foreign Ministry's proposals, a respected Afghan government official has approved the appointment of twelve new ambassadors and an extension of term of one incumbent ambassador," the ministry said on Twitter.

New ambassadors will be sent to Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Germany, India, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Turkey, Turkmenistan and the United Kingdom, according to the press release.

The current Afghan Ambassador to the UK, Said Tayeb Jawad, will be sent to Russia to replace Bahand, as stated in the press release.