Afghanistan Recalls 5 Diplomats From Country's Embassy In Italy - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:17 PM

The Afghan Foreign Ministry has recalled five diplomats from the country's embassy in Italy, the Afghan 1TV broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The Afghan Foreign Ministry has recalled five diplomats from the country's embassy in Italy, the Afghan 1TV broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

The ministry recalled the embassy's counselor, two first secretaries, and the second and third secretaries, the media said.

The diplomats should return to Kabul within 48 hours.

The news outlet said that the decision to remove the diplomats was made due to "certain problems" that had recently occurred in the embassy, without specifying the exact reasons for the move.

