Afghanistan Receives 2nd Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Via COVAX Facility - Reports

Mon 08th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Afghanistan Receives 2nd Batch of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Via COVAX Facility - Reports

The second batch of the coronavirus vaccine doses has arrived in the Afghan capital of Kabul through the international COVAX shot-sharing initiative, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The second batch of the coronavirus vaccine doses has arrived in the Afghan capital of Kabul through the international COVAX shot-sharing initiative, media reported on Monday.

The Central Asian country has received the first shipment via the COVAX facility in early February and it included 500,000 doses of the Covieshield vaccine � India's version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine.

According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, the shipment arrived in Kabul on Monday morning.

Afghanistan launched its mass inoculation campaign against coronavirus in late February, administering the Covishield vaccine primarily to security forces, medical and media workers.

