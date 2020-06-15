Afghanistan Records 761 New Coronavirus Cases - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Afghanistan tested 1,557 suspected samples for coronavirus in the past day, with 761 returning positive results, the Health Ministry said Monday.

The ministry said on Facebook that seven COVID-19 patients had died in the past 24 hours, while 365 had recovered.

The Central Asian nation now has 25,527 confirmed cases, according to official data cited by the Tolo news website, including 5,090 recoveries and 478 deaths.