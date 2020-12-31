UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Records 85 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:50 PM

Afghanistan records 85 new COVID-19 cases

Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry on Thursday reported 85 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the national tally to 52,513

KABUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry on Thursday reported 85 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the national tally to 52,513.

The ministry spokesperson Masooma Jafari said that six more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,201 in the country since the virus outbreak in February.

The spokesperson also said that 162 more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 42,006 in Afghanistan.

