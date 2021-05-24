Afghanistan registers 628 new COVID-19 cases, 66,903 in total

A total of 628 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase this year, bringing the country's tally to 66,903, said a statement of Public Health Ministry on Monday

According to the statement, 24 patients died due to the disease in the country over the period, totaling the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,836.

A total of 260 patients recovered over the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 56,295.

The number of new cases has been on the rise in the past several days, with 242 registered on Saturday and 457 on Sunday.

Afghanistan Public Health Ministry urged citizens to follow the health guidelines and wear masks in public transportation and crowded areas.