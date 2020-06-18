UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Registers Record 42 COVID-19 Deaths In Past 24 Hours, 658 New Cases - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:24 PM

Afghanistan Registers Record 42 COVID-19 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, 658 New Cases - Reports

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health registered on Thursday the highest daily rate of 42 deaths, as well as 658 new positive cases, the Tolo News broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The Afghan Ministry of Public Health registered on Thursday the highest daily rate of 42 deaths, as well as 658 new positive cases, the Tolo news broadcaster reported.

The death toll in the country has risen to 546 and the cumulative count of confirmed cases to 27,532.

A total of 7,660 patients have recovered, according to the ministry.

The 658 positive results came from 1,301 conducted tests over the past 24 hours, the media outlet stated.

The majority of the new cases were reported in the cities of Kabul and Bamyan, which reported 415 and 62 new positive tests, respectively.

Afghanistan has so far conducted 61,599 tests for coronavirus and registered a total of 19,321 active cases.

