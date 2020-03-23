UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Releases Several Prisoners Over COVID-19 Concerns - Presidency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 03:40 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The Afghan authorities on Sunday decided to release "a number of" prisoners as part of measures undertaken to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country, the presidential palace said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad urged the Taliban movement and the Afghan government to immediately release captured prisoners as agreed to in the peace process in light of COVID-19. He said the matter was discussed during a four-party video-conference on Sunday.

"A number of detainees are being released as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus," the statement read.

According to the statement, the administration of the Prisons Regulatory Authority and officials of the country's judicial bodies are set to develop a specific plan on the release of prisoners within 48 hours.

So far, Afghanistan confirmed 34 COVID-19 cases.

