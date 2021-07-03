UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Reports 1,272 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 07:00 PM

Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry has registered 1,272 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the number in Afghanistan, including 92 deaths in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) -:Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry has registered 1,272 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the number in Afghanistan, including 92 deaths in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

A total of 935 patients have recovered over the period, according to the statement.

The ministry has warned of rapid spread of the disease, calling on Afghans to respect and follow the immunity measures and guidelines of health entities, and stay at home or wear mask in public buses and crowded areas.

