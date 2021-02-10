Afghanistan reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 55,420 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry reported 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the Asian country's total tally to 55,420, including 4,868 active cases.

The pandemic has so far claimed 2,419 lives in Afghanistan since February last year, with one more death reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, 268,726 tests for the novel coronavirus infection have been conducted in Afghanistan as of Wednesday.