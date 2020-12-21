Afghanistan reports 211 new COVID-19 cases, 50,888 in total

Afghanistan on Monday reported 211 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases after conducting 2,214 tests within a day, bringing the tally to 50,888, the country's Ministry of Public Health said

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Afghanistan on Monday reported 211 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases after conducting 2,214 tests within a day, bringing the tally to 50,888, the country's Ministry of Public Health said.

Up to 2,089 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in February, with an increase of 15 within the past 24 hours.

A total of 543 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals since early Sunday. Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed 182,599 tests since February.