Afghanistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 56,069 in total

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Afghanistan on Thursday recorded 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total tally to 56,069, its Ministry of Public Health said.

According to the ministry, 128 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic in the Asian country to 49,669.

No new deaths were reported during the period and the death toll stands currently at 2,462, said the ministry in a statement.

Health authorities conducted 2,017 tests in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan. Laboratories across the country have completed more than 328,000 tests since February last year.