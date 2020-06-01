Afghanistan Reports 545 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Fall in Daily Positive Tests - Reports

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Monday has reported 545 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, a fall of 135 compared to the corresponding rise reported a day before, the Tolo News broadcaster reports

The ministry announced that it had registered 545 positive tests out of the 1,168 conducted over the past 24 hours, the broadcaster stated.

The bulk of the new cases were reported in the Herat and Paktia provinces, which reported 117 and 92 new positive tests, respectively.

A total of 66 new cases were reported in Kabul on Monday; the first decline observed in the Afghan capital for more than two weeks, the broadcaster stated. Health officials reported 371 new positive tests in Kabul on Sunday.

The daily rise in Afghanistan's COVID-19 case total has decreased over the past two days. On Saturday, a record 866 new cases were reported in a single day, although a sharp decline was confirmed on Sunday when 680 new positive tests were registered.

Afghanistan's coronavirus disease case total now stands at 15,750. The country's death toll rose by eight on Monday to 265, the broadcaster stated.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is ready to consider any future request from Kabul for assistance to combat COVID-19, although the Afghan authorities must provide lists detailing the required equipment and personnel.