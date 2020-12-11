UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Reports 73 New COVID-19 Cases, 48,826 In Total

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 08:56 PM

Afghanistan reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 48,826 in total

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Afghanistan reported 73 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising its national tally to 48,826, including 8,030 active cases, the country's Ministry of Public Health said.

"Laboratories conducted 1,235 tests during the past 24 hours, out of the total tests 73 were positive COVID-19 cases," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 45 people recovered during the past 24 hours, while 10 deaths were reported.

Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed 166,698 tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in February.

More Stories From World

